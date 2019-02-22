Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Richard Finnis was last seen on 16 February

Police have released an image of a car owned by an Inverness man who has been missing for week.

Richard Finnis was last seen at about 13:20 on Saturday 16 February in Inverness' Kinmylies Way. The public have been asked not to approach him.

A woman was injured in an incident at the same time and place and needed medical treatment at hospital.

The 30-year-old's blue Citroen C3 was found in Glen Affric near Cannich at about 21:30 on Monday 18 February.

Police are to revisit the area, which has been the subject of an ongoing search, on Saturday.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police have released an image of Mr Finnis' car

Det Insp Eddie Ross said: "We continue to work to establish the movements of the car from when he was last seen in Inverness and the vehicle being located.

"We also remain keen to speak to anybody who have seen a man matching Richard's description walking around the Cannich, Glen Affric or Beauly areas at any time since last weekend."

He added: "We continue to ask members of the public not to approach Richard if you believe you have seen him but to contact police in the first instance."

Mr Finnis is described as being about 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with dark hair and blue eyes.