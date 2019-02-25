Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption Police said the driver of a Ford Galaxy escaped with minor injuries.

A teenager has died following a road crash in the Highlands.

The 18-year-old man was fatally injured in the collision on the A82 at Dochgarroch, south of Inverness, at about 22:21 on Sunday.

He was driving a blue Renault Clio east-bound which collided with a silver Ford Galaxy, heading west.

The female driver of the Ford Galaxy suffered minor injuries in the crash. The road was closed for several hours as police carried out an investigation.

Officers have appealed for information from anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the collision.

Sgt Alasdair Mackay said: "Our thoughts at this time are with those involved and their families and friends.

"An investigation into the collision is underway and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses.

"In order to help establish the cause of the collision I would urge anyone who may have seen either vehicle on the evening of the collision travelling on the A82 who has not already come forward, to do so.

"Likewise if any motorists believe they may have dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries, I appeal for them to come forward."