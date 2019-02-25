Image copyright Google Image caption A woman was injured during an incident at Kinmylies Way

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault in Inverness which left a woman seriously injured.

The woman was taken to Raigmore Hospital following the incident in Kinmylies Way on Saturday 16 February.

At the weekend specialist dog teams traced Richard Finnis, 30, who had been missing for more than a week.

He had last been seen in Kinmylies Way and the search for him had been focused on the Glen Affric area.