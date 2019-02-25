Woman dies five days after being hit by car on A9
A woman has died five days after being hit by a car in Inverness.
Local woman Phoebe Mackenzie - who was 58 - was involved in a collision on Wednesday 20 February.
She was taken to Raigmore hospital suffering from serious injuries but has since died.
In a statement released through Police Scotland, her family said she was a "much loved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother who would be missed greatly by all her family and friends".
They added: "Our family is deeply saddened and in shock."
'Difficult time'
The incident happened on the southbound slip road for the A9 from the Raigmore Interchange at about 13:20 last Wednesday.
The incident involved Mrs Mackenzie and a black Mazda 6. The driver of the car was uninjured.
Sgt Gus Murray said: "Our thoughts are with Phoebe's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.
"We have already spoken to a number of people in connection with this collision and I would pass on our gratitude to everyone who has assisted with our inquiries."