Image caption Arnish has been inactive for about a year

A mothballed fabrication yard has been brought back into use to help in the building of an offshore wind farm.

Arnish, near Stornoway in Lewis, has been inactive for about a year when a contract linked to the Beatrice Offshore Windfarm came to an end.

More than 2,000 tonnes of steel has arrived to make supports for the 100-turbine Moray East scheme in the Moray Firth.

A workforce of about 12 employees is expected to rise to 60.

Canadian Firm DF Barnes, which owns Arnish as well as yards at Methil and Burntisland in Fife - is also submitting bids for contracts on other offshore wind farms.