The man is due in court following an incident in the Kinmylies Way area

A 30-year-old man is due to appear in court in relation to the alleged attempted murder of a 30-year-old woman in Inverness.

Richard Finnis, of Inverness, is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The attack happened in the Kinmylies Way area of the city at 13:10 on Saturday 16 February.