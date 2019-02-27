Man due in court after 'attempted murder' in Inverness
- 27 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 30-year-old man is due to appear in court in relation to the alleged attempted murder of a 30-year-old woman in Inverness.
Richard Finnis, of Inverness, is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Thursday.
The attack happened in the Kinmylies Way area of the city at 13:10 on Saturday 16 February.