Image copyright Highland Council Image caption David Alston was a Highland councillor before taking up the role of chairman at NHS Highland

The chairman of NHS Highland has resigned, the Scottish government has said.

David Alston was appointed to the role in 2015 and took over from Garry Coutts in March the following year.

Before his appointment, Mr Alston had been a long-serving Highland councillor.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has appointed Prof Boyd Robertson, a former principal of Skye's Sabhal Mòr Ostaig Gaelic college, as interim chairman.

NHS Highland covers a large area, including the Highlands, Skye and parts of Argyll. Its hospitals include Raigmore in Inverness and the Belford in Fort William.

It has faced challenges in recent months.

Allegations of a "bullying culture" are being investigated by a QC-led independent review, and the health board has had to deal with projected deficit of £19.9m for 2018-19.

Ms Freeman said Prof Robertson would work alongside NHS Highland's chief executive Iain Stewart, who was appointed in January.

"This is a critical leadership role and Prof Robertson has extensive experience in Scotland's public life, including senior leadership roles.

"It is vital that NHS Highland, under the direction of Prof Robertson and Iain Stewart, moves forward at pace addressing the known priority areas of improvement required including finance and service delivery and embracing fully the work needed from John Sturrock QC's review when finalised.

"The priority, as always across NHS Scotland, is safe and effective patient care, and I am confident that under their leadership, people across the Highlands will receive the excellent level of service they deserve."