Plans have been unveiled to transform a disused quarry site in Inverness into a snowsports and outdoor activities centre.

Inverness Snowsports Centre Association wants to create the facilities at Torvean.

The association's proposals include a chairlift to take visitors to the top of a series of dry ski slopes.

Trails catering for mountain bike enthusiasts, and a visitor centre are also planned.

Chairwoman Helen Morgan said the association was aware of having to protect an esker, an ice age geological feature in the area.

The esker - a ridge of gravel deposited by a glacier - is designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Ms Morgan said: "We are very much aware of the esker and we plan to improve the path along the top of it."

On funding for the project, she said: "The money would come from grants and fundraising.

"We want this to be for the community and give as many people as possible the chance to use it."