Image copyright John Allan/Geograph Image caption The man was reported missing after he failed to return from a walk in the Killilan area

The body of a missing hillwalker has been found in the Scottish Highlands.

Concerns for the 56-year-old man were raised on Thursday by a member of the public when he did not return to his campervan following a walk in the Killilan area of Lochalsh.

A coastguard helicopter crew found the man's body later that day during a search which also involved mountain rescue teams.

Police Scotland said the man's injuries were consistent with a fall.

Members of Kintail and RAF mountain rescue teams and the Search and Rescue Dogs Association were involved in the search operation.

Sgt Andrew Shaw, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this time.

"I would like to thank our partners at HM Coastguard and mountain rescue for their assistance with this operation."