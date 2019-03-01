Image copyright Google Image caption Dundee is one of 11 regional airports operated by Hial

Air traffic controllers working for Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (Hial) have voted in favour of taking strike action in a dispute over pay.

Controllers who are members of the Prospect union rejected a 2% pay offer made last year.

In a ballot, 88% of controllers voted for strike action with 90% backing action short of a strike. The turnout was 86%.

Seven airports of Hial's 11 airports would be affected by strike action.

They are Benbecula, Dundee, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh and Wick John O'Groats.

Prospect action is likely to start in April and continue through the summer.