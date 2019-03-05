A fuel tanker has overturned on the A87 in the north west Highlands.

The driver was hurt and the road has been closed around the scene of the accident, which happened at about 08:30 near the Cluanie Inn, Glen Shiel.

Police Scotland said diversions were in place.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said the male driver of the vehicle was flown by air ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.