Image copyright Andrew Smith Image caption Police at the scene of the accident involving and a cyclist a silver Kia Picanto

A cyclist was seriously injured when he was involved in a collision with a car near Aviemore on Monday afternoon.

Police have appealed for information following the accident which happened at about 15:25 on the B9152, close to Loch Alvie, near Kincraig.

The 57-year-old cyclist was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Police said the driver of the silver Kia Picanto car involved in the crash was uninjured.

Sgt Gus Murray said: "Our inquiries into this collision are ongoing and at an early stage.

"We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision but has not yet spoken to police to come forward.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage which may help with our enquiries."