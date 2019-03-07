Highlands & Islands

Landscape photography winners announced

  • 7 March 2019
Allan Donald's winning photograph Image copyright Allan Donald
Image caption One of Allan Donald's three winning images called Shining Peak

Dumbarton-based photographer Allan Donald has won this year's Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year competition.

The 48-year-old won the prize with a portfolio of three images taken in the Scottish Highlands.

One called Shining Peak is a photograph of light breaking through heavy clouds to light up Sgorr a'Choise in Glen Coe.

Allan Donald image Image copyright Allan Donald
Image caption Mr Donald won the top prize with a portfolio of three photographs
Allan Donald image Image copyright Allan Donald
Image caption Another of Mr Donald's winning pictures, Stob Dubh Sunset

Another of Mr Donald's winning images, The Perfect Ridge, shows snow-covered ridges descending from Stob Coire Sgreamhach.

His third image called Stob Dubh Sunset is of mountain ridges.

Eriskay football pitch Image copyright Andrew Bulloch
Image caption Andrew Bulloch won the youth category with his photograph of Eriskay's football pitch

Mr Donald said: "I'm lost for words but absolutely delighted with this news, thank you so much for awarding me this honour.

"The standard of landscape photography in Scotland is fantastic and to be given this title makes me both proud and humbled."

Douglas MacKay's winning image Image copyright Douglas MacKay
Image caption Douglas MacKay won the urban category of the competition
Sean Kerr Image copyright Sean Kerr
Image caption The landscape prize went to Sean Kerr
Simon Atkinson image Image copyright Simon Atkinson
Image caption Simon Atkinson won the autumn section of the four seasons category

The awards' youth category was won by Andrew Bulloch, from Edinburgh, with his image of a football pitch at Eriskay in the Western Isles.

Organised by Perthshire-based photographer Stuart Low, the competition is now in its fifth year.

The full list of the award winners is available on the competition's website.

All images are copyrighted.

