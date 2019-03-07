Landscape photography winners announced
Dumbarton-based photographer Allan Donald has won this year's Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year competition.
The 48-year-old won the prize with a portfolio of three images taken in the Scottish Highlands.
One called Shining Peak is a photograph of light breaking through heavy clouds to light up Sgorr a'Choise in Glen Coe.
Another of Mr Donald's winning images, The Perfect Ridge, shows snow-covered ridges descending from Stob Coire Sgreamhach.
His third image called Stob Dubh Sunset is of mountain ridges.
Mr Donald said: "I'm lost for words but absolutely delighted with this news, thank you so much for awarding me this honour.
"The standard of landscape photography in Scotland is fantastic and to be given this title makes me both proud and humbled."
The awards' youth category was won by Andrew Bulloch, from Edinburgh, with his image of a football pitch at Eriskay in the Western Isles.
Organised by Perthshire-based photographer Stuart Low, the competition is now in its fifth year.
The full list of the award winners is available on the competition's website.
All images are copyrighted.