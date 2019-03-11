A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who has been reported missing in America.

Kim Avis, from Inverness, was due to appear at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday to face 24 charges, including rape and sexual assault.

However, Mr Avis, who is also known as Kim Gordon, failed to turn up.

Police in America launched a search for him when he reportedly went missing while swimming at a beach in California on 25 February.

Police in US believe he may still be alive.