Image copyright Google Image caption Dundee is one of 11 regional airports operated by Hial

Further talks are to take place in a pay dispute involving air traffic controllers working for Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (Hial).

Controllers who are members of the Prospect union are seeking an improved pay deal.

Prospect said last week industrial action was likely to start in April and continue through the summer.

Hial's management and union leaders have agreed to continue discussions following talks on Friday.

Seven of Hial's 11 airports would be affected by strike action.

They are Benbecula, Dundee, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh and Wick John O'Groats.

Hial's managing director Inglis Lyon said: "Representatives from Hial met today with Prospect Union to discuss potential solutions to the current pay dispute.

"We will meet again with the union next week."

Earlier this week, union chiefs and local representatives met to discuss the details of the planned industrial action.