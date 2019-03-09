Image copyright Geograph/John Fielding Image caption The climbers were believed to be on Stob Coire nan Lochan, part of the Three Sisters in Glencoe

A climber has been rescued but another is missing following an avalanche in the Scottish Highlands.

The casualty was being assessed for hypothermia by a paramedic at Stob Coire nan Lochan, part of the Three Sisters ridges in Glencoe.

Police, HM Coastguard and mountain rescue teams searched for six hours on Friday after the two were reported missing at about 22:00.

Rescue efforts for the second person continued on Saturday.

Weather conditions

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: "Last night Police Scotland requested HM Coastguard assistance for two walkers who had been reported overdue.

"HM Coastguard Stornoway helicopter was sent to the area just before 22:00 to carry out a search. They were unable to find the walkers but reported that they did see evidence of an avalanche in the area.

"Due to the weather conditions on scene the search was suspended until first light today.

"The search was resumed just after 8am this morning with two Coastguard helicopters from Inverness and Prestwick tasked to assist.

"Inverness Coastguard helicopter transported Glencoe and Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Teams to the area, whilst Prestwick Coastguard helicopter carried out an extensive search of the walkers' route.

"One walker has been located and the helicopter paramedic winchman is currently assessing them for hypothermia.

"The search is ongoing for the second walker and we have no further information at this stage."

Avalanche risk

The risk of avalanche in Glencoe on Friday and Saturday was rated "considerable" by the Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS), particularly at corrie rims, gully tops and steep slope tops.

A SAIS report warned that conditions would "remain wintry and unsettled" for a few days.