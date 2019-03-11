Image copyright Denis Omondi Image caption Denis Omondi's daughter Ann

A British soldier has won his fight to get his teenage daughter a UK visa so she can leave Kenya and live with him and his family in Scotland.

L/Cpl Denis Omondi, who is stationed at Fort George, near Ardersier, has uncontested custody of 14-year-old Ann.

He applied for an entry clearance application for her in November, but it was rejected by the Home Office.

After Ann's case was raised at Westminster, L/Cpl Omondi has been told her application now meets the rules.

SNP MP Drew Hendry asked Theresa May about the family's situation during Prime Minister's Questions in January.

The prime minister said Home Secretary Sajid Javid would look into the circumstances of the case.

Mr Hendry said he was delighted that the Home Office had decided Ann's visa application met with immigration regulations.

He said it had been a "hard slog" for L/Cpl Omondi and his family.

Image copyright Omondi family Image caption Denis Omondi with his wife Shelagh on their wedding day

L/Cpl Omondi, who is not in a relationship with Ann's mother, is a British citizen who is originally from Kenya and has carried out tours of Afghanistan, Iraq and Cyprus during his eight years with the Black Watch.

He has visited Ann in Kenya every year since 2012, when he first became aware that she was his child.

Ann also attended her father's wedding to his wife Shelagh in Kenya.

L/Cpl Omondi applied for an entry clearance application for a child in early November last year and it was rejected by the Home Office in the same month.

He appealed and he and his wife, who is recovering from breast cancer and unable to work, had faced the prospect of having to reapply and pay additional legal fees.