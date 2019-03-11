Image copyright Noel Hawkins Image caption Finlay Pringle, right, with friend Meghan Ross, left, and his sister Ella during a climate change protest at their school

A primary school pupil from Ullapool will represent Scotland at a meeting of more 60 young climate change campaigners from 20 nations.

Finlay Pringle, 11, is part of the Fridays for Future movement inspired by 15-year-old Swede Greta Thunberg.

Greta and a number of other young people are meeting in Strasbourg on Tuesday ahead of a European Parliament debate on climate change on Wednesday.

The young people will also meet Green MEPs during their visit.

Fridays for Future has seen school students across Europe hold hour-long strikes outside their school gates to put pressure on governments to tackle climate change.

Finlay, his sister Ella and their friend Megan Ross, who are both nine, have been holding their walkouts since 14 December last year.

Last month, young people across Scotland took part in a UK-wide strike.

An international day of action is to be held on 15 March.

Edinburgh City Council has already said pupils at its schools will be allowed to take part, as long as they have written permission from parents or carers.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sweden's climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg is the inspiration behind the Fridays for Future movement

Finlay, who last year challenged TV presenter Bear Grylls about his involvement with a diving with sharks aquarium experience, said he was "excited" to be representing Scotland.

He said: "I am ecstatic. I will get to talk to the MEPs, people who are paid to look after my future."

Finlay's father Geoff is acting as chaperone but, as an adult, will not be taking part in the youth movement's meetings.

He said it was "amazing" that the movement was bringing together young campaigners from different countries in one place.