Image copyright Google Image caption The assault happened near Merkinch Community Centre

Detectives have appealed for information after a 17-year-old girl was indecently assaulted in Inverness on Sunday night.

The attack happened at about 22:50 near Merkinch Community Centre in Merkinch.

Police said they wanted to trace a male described as being "very slim", white, about 5ft 5in to 5ft 7in tall and in his late teens.

He was wearing dark plimsoll-type shoes and navy Mackenzie jogging bottoms which had a white and red band.

Det Insp Eddie Ross said: "While the woman has not been injured, this is a particularly concerning incident."