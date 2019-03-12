Two killed in Ben Nevis avalanche

Image caption Mountain rescue teams, the coastguard, police and ambulance service are involved in the rescue effort

Two climbers have died and two have been injured in an avalanche on Ben Nevis, police have said.

Inverness Coastguard helicopter, an air ambulance, three road ambulances and a trauma team have been sent to the scene.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team was supported by members of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team in the rescue effort.

The alarm was raised to the incident in Number 5 Gully at about 11:50.

On Monday, the Scottish Avalanche Information Service assessed the potential avalanche risk in Lochaber, where Ben Nevis is located, as "high".

Climbing accidents

Police Scotland said: "We were made aware of an avalanche on Ben Nevis shortly after 11:50 this morning.

"Police Scotland is currently co-ordinating the mountain rescue response to this incident and is supporting partners at the scene. No further details are available at this time."

The Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 12:22 to attend an incident on Ben Nevis.

"We dispatched three ambulances, a helimed resource and our trauma team to the scene."

Ben Nevis, which is Britain's highest mountain, has been the scene of a number of climbing accidents already this winter.

A 21-year-old German woman, who was a student at Bristol University, died after she fell from a ridge she had been climbing with three other people on New Year's Day.

In December Patrick Boothroyd, 21, from West Yorkshire died on the mountain.