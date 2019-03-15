Biker seriously injured in crash near Halkirk
- 15 March 2019
Police have appealed for information after a biker was seriously injured in a crash in Caithness on Thursday night.
The 36-year-old man was taken to Caithness General Hospital in Wick and then transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
The crash happened on the B870 at Westerdale, near Halkirk, at about 21:50. The man was riding a black Kawasaki motorbike.
Police Scotland said its inquiries were at an early stage.