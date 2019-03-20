Image copyright Tim Parkin/onlandscape.co.uk Image caption Concerns have been raised about the impact the renewable energy projects would have on Glen Etive

Councillors are to review proposals for three small-scale hydro-electric schemes in a Highlands glen.

The three projects in Glen Etive, near Glen Coe, are among seven that were approved by members of a Highland Council planning committee last month.

But one committee member, Andew Baxter, secured enough support for the review, which will take place at a meeting on Wednesday.

There is both support and opposition to the three schemes.

The campaign Save Glen Etive and Mountaineering Scotland, a body representing the interests of hillwalkers, climbers and skiers, are among those opposing them.

However, Glencoe and Glen Etive Community Council supports the overall hydro project, which could produce enough electricity for up to 8,000 properties and raise community benefit funding.

The developer Dickins Hydro said it appreciated the glen was a special area and would do everything in its power to reduce any impact on the environment.