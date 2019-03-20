Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emergency services were called to the Nisabost area of Harris on Wednesday morning

A woman has died after falling into the sea off the Western Isles.

Police, HM Coastguard and RNLI were called to the Nisabost area in the Isle of Harris at about 08:25.

A Coastguard helicopter flew the woman to Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway in Lewis where police said she was "sadly pronounced dead".

It is believed the woman had been on rocks before she ended up in the water. She was recovered from the shoreline and efforts were made to save her.

Insp Jane Nicolson, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts first and foremost are with the woman's family and friends."

She added: "We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances which have led to her death and this work is at an early stage.

"The death is currently unexplained, though initial inquiries suggest there are no suspicious circumstances.

"We are grateful for the assistance of our partners in the emergency services and members of the public in relation to this incident."