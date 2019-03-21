Image copyright Jasper Image Image caption The man's car ended up on its roof

A 74-year-old man has died following a crash in Speyside.

He was driving a grey Citroen Picasso on the A938 near Dulnain Bridge when it left the road and ended up on its roof.

The emergency services closed the road following the crash at about 20:20, and it remained closed until 06:00.

Police officers from the road policing unit who are investigating the crash have asked any witnesses who have not yet spoken to them to make contact.

Sgt Chris Murray said: "Our inquiries are ongoing and we have already spoken with some witnesses, we would ask if anyone saw the vehicle prior to the collision to contact Police Scotland.

"Our thoughts remain with the family of the man involved in this collision at this difficult time."