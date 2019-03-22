Strathpeffer man died after crash near Dulnain Bridge
- 22 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man who died following a crash in Speyside on Wednesday night has been named by police.
Ian Bremner was 74 and from Strathpeffer.
He was driving a grey Citroen Picasso on the A938 near Balnaan, close to Dulnain Bridge, when the car left the road and ended up on its roof.
Police Scotland said Mr Bremner was the sole occupant of the car and no other vehicle was involved.