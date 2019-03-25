Image copyright HIE Image caption The new facility will be used for encouraging young people in Stem subjects

The UK's first Scandinavian-style learning centre, known as a Newton Room, has been opened in Caithness.

In Norway and Denmark the centres are used to encourage young people to take an interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem).

The UK's first "room" has been created at North Highland College in Thurso.

The Inverness and Highland City Region Deal has provided £3m towards the project.

The Caithness facility has been made available to schools, and there are plans for a network of Newton Rooms in the Highland region.

Further Education Minister Richard Lochhead said: "The Newton Rooms project offers pupils and the community a wonderful opportunity to discover and become enthused by Stem.

"This is the first facility of its kind to open in the UK, supported by the Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal, and reflects Scotland's position as a pioneer in Stem.

"It is important that we engage and involve people from all walks of life and at all ages to develop Stem skills and knowledge in our rapidly changing world, to enrich their lives and benefit the Scottish economy."