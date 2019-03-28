Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Inverness will be one of seven Hial airports affected by industrial action

Passengers have been warned to expect some disruption to flights next week due to industrial action at airports operated by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial).

Air traffic controllers who are members of the Prospect union are seeking an improved pay deal from Hial.

They are due to start a work to rule on 1 April, and a strike is planned to take place on 26 April.

Seven of Hial's 11 airports will be affected.

They are Benbecula, Dundee, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh and Wick John O'Groats.

Hial said: "We anticipate there will be some disruption as a result of the work to rule and apologise in advance for the inconvenience this may cause.

"We continue to work closely with our airlines to minimise potential disruption wherever possible."

A meeting is due to take place on 9 April in an attempt to resolve the dispute, involving Hial, Prospect and the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas).