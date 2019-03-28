Highlands & Islands

Architects appointed to design Sutherland spaceport

  • 28 March 2019
Artist's impression of spaceport Image copyright HIE
Image caption An artist's impression of the spaceport

Three companies are to work on the design of a spaceport proposed for land on the Melness Crofters Estate in Sutherland.

The site would be used for launching small satellites.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) is heading up the £17,5m Space Hub Sutherland project.

Architectural firm Norr Consultants will lead the production of the design, working with Arup Engineers and ERZ landscape architects.

The funding for the spaceport includes a £2.5m grant from the UK Space Agency.

HIE said planning consent could be sought later this year and construction of the facility could begin next year.

