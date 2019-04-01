Image copyright Police Scotland

Police say concern is growing for an elderly man missing on Raasay.

Alistair Lovie, 73, who has dementia, was last seen walking at a disused mine north of Inverarish at about 11:00 on Sunday.

Officers believe he may have lost his way and have appealed for help from anyone who may have seen him.

Mr Lovie is 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a black jacket, jeans, a black cap, blue shirt and red jumper.

Sgt David Canning said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Alistair as he suffers from dementia and is likely to have lost his way whilst out walking.

"Alistair is reasonably physically fit but he may be in a confused state.

"I would urge anyone who was walking in the Rasaay area today or who lives in the area and has seen Alistair today to contact Portree Police on 101."