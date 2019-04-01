Man seriously injured after crash on A835 in Highlands
- 1 April 2019
A man has been seriously injured in a one vehicle road accident in the Highlands.
It happened on the A835 at about 17:45. The road was closed to traffic between the village of Garve and the Braemore Junction.
Police Scotland said the injured man was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and was understood to have life threatening injuries.
No other vehicle was involved in the crash.