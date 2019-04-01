Five teenagers have been charged in connection with the alleged vandalism of seats at Inverness Caledonian Thistle's stadium last month.

The incident happened during the Challenge Cup Final between Connah's Quay Nomads and Ross County on 23 March.

Seats were allegedly broken in an area where fans of Dingwall-based Ross County were seated.

One of the males charged is 15, two are 16 and two are 18.

Police Scotland said the teenagers would be the subject of reports to the children's reporter and procurator fiscal.

A spokesman added: "Inquiries will continue to trace others who have been identified as part of the post-match investigation."

Ross County won the match 3-1.