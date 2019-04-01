Image copyright PA Image caption Almost 60 military aircraft are involved in Joint Warrior

A Scottish MP will miss Monday night's indicative votes on Brexit in Westminster after military training caused flights to be cancelled.

Angus MacNeil was among passengers on a cancelled flight between Barra and Glasgow.

The Western Isles SNP MP had hoped to catch a flight from Glasgow to London.

Flights from the Western Isles were affected for a time due to airspace being restricted during Exercise Joint Warrior.

Mr MacNeil tweeted about his situation.

Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles told BBC Scotland News online: "The Joint Warrior military exercise results in closures at short notice of certain areas of airspace, including that route used by our Twin Otter aircraft to and from Barra.

"This can lead to unexpected flight delays or cancellations which are regrettable in terms of their impact on our customers, but unavoidable from the standpoint of safety and security, which are always our absolute priorities."

The Ministry of Defence has been asked for a comment.

Joint Warrior, a UK-led exercise involving European and North American armies, navies and air forces, is held twice a year, in spring and autumn.

The first of this year's exercises involves more than 10,000 personnel, 35 warships, five submarines and 59 aircraft.