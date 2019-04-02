Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near the Aultguish Dam on Monday

A van that came off the A835 road in the Highlands leaving its driver with serious injuries is understood to have been stolen.

Police have appealed for information after the white Citroen Berlingo crashed near the Aultguish Dam at Loch Glascarnoch at about 17:30 on Monday.

The van was being driven south from the direction of Ullapool. No other vehicles were involved.

The 33-year-old male driver was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Sgt Donnie Mackinnon, of Police Scotland, said: "Our inquiries are ongoing into this incident and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw the van on the A835 beforehand to come forward."

He added: "The road was closed for some time to allow us to carry out an investigation at the scene and I would like to thank everyone affected for their understanding and patience."