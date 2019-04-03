Image caption Heavy snow and high winds have affected driving conditions on the A9

Traffic Scotland has warned of hazardous driving conditions on the A9 in the Highlands because of snow and high winds.

High points on the road between Inverness and Aviemore, including the Slochd, have been the worst affected.

The weather has also brought fresh snowfalls to Scotland's mountains.

The Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) has assessed the potential avalanche risk in the Northern Cairngorms as "considerable".

The Met Office has a yellow "be aware" for parts of southern Scotland.

In the Highlands, Kingussie High School in Kingussie has been closed because of the weather.

Image copyright David Hannah Image caption Driving conditions were challenging on the A9 north of Carrbridge

Staff at the Cairngorm Mountain snowsports centre said more than 40cm (16in) had fallen at its base station, which is 630m (2,066ft) above sea level.

BBC Weather Watchers have been posting images of snowy scenes from across Scotland.

The locations include West Linton in the Scottish Borders and Knockandhu in Moray.

Image copyright Macbie Sam/BBC Weather Watchers Image caption Snow at West Linton in the Borders

Image copyright Maudie/BBC Weather Watchers Image caption Snowy scene at Knockandhu in Moray

Image copyright SAIS Glencoe Image caption There have been fresh snowfalls in the Scottish mountains this week, including in Glen Coe

Image copyright Paul Noble/SAIS Southern Cairngroms Image caption A snowy scene in the Southern Cairngorms on Tuesday