Snow and high winds affecting travel in Highlands
Traffic Scotland has warned of hazardous driving conditions on the A9 in the Highlands because of snow and high winds.
High points on the road between Inverness and Aviemore, including the Slochd, have been the worst affected.
The weather has also brought fresh snowfalls to Scotland's mountains.
The Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) has assessed the potential avalanche risk in the Northern Cairngorms as "considerable".
The Met Office has a yellow "be aware" for parts of southern Scotland.
In the Highlands, Kingussie High School in Kingussie has been closed because of the weather.
Staff at the Cairngorm Mountain snowsports centre said more than 40cm (16in) had fallen at its base station, which is 630m (2,066ft) above sea level.
BBC Weather Watchers have been posting images of snowy scenes from across Scotland.
The locations include West Linton in the Scottish Borders and Knockandhu in Moray.