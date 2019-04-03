Image copyright Ministry of Defence Image caption One of the Russian military aircraft spotted last week

Fighter jets have been scrambled from an RAF station in Scotland for the second time in five days.

The Ministry of Defence said Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray were responding to an "ongoing incident" off Scotland's north east coast.

On Friday, the station's quick reaction force crews responded to Russian military aircraft after they flew close to UK airspace off Scotland.

A Voyager tanker is supporting the Typhoons in the latest incident.

The tanker has been made available for refuelling the jets during the operation.

Similar incidents have occurred in the past.

The latest two come as Nato and Australian forces are in Scotland for Exercise Joint Warrior.

Warships, aircraft and more than 10,000 personnel are involved in the UK-led military training, which largely takes place in the sea and air around the Highlands and Islands.