A taxi driver in his 70s has been robbed by a passenger in Stornoway in Lewis.

More than £100 in cash was taken from the man in the incident which happened just after 18:40 on Tuesday.

Police are looking for a man in his 30s in connection with the robbery. He was described as wearing a grey woollen top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

The incident happened in Simon Street following a journey from the Newton Street area.

The taxi involved was a black Audi.

Det Insp Richard Baird said: "The taxi driver was unhurt but was understandably shaken by the incident.

"We are urging anyone who may have information about the incident to come forward.

"We understand that a number of vehicles may have been held up by the taxi when it stopped on Newton Street to collect the man just after 18:40.

"We would urge anyone who may have seen the car or the man to let us know, even if it seemed of little note at the time."