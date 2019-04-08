Highlands & Islands

Biker 'detected travelling at 125mph' on A82 at Rannoch Moor

  • 8 April 2019

A 58-year-old man was detected riding a motorbike at 125mph on the A82 at Rannoch Moor, near Glencoe, on Friday, police have said.

On the same day at the same location, a 47-year-old motorcyclist was detected travelling at 99mph and another man, 27, driving at 88mph.

Police received a number of complaints about vehicles travelling at excessive speeds on the A82 over the weekend.

Some of the vehicles were believed to be part of an organised car rally.

