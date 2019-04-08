Biker 'detected travelling at 125mph' on A82 at Rannoch Moor
A 58-year-old man was detected riding a motorbike at 125mph on the A82 at Rannoch Moor, near Glencoe, on Friday, police have said.
On the same day at the same location, a 47-year-old motorcyclist was detected travelling at 99mph and another man, 27, driving at 88mph.
Police received a number of complaints about vehicles travelling at excessive speeds on the A82 over the weekend.
Some of the vehicles were believed to be part of an organised car rally.