Air traffic controllers working for Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) have suspended a strike planned for 26 April.

The Prospect union members have agreed not to take the action on that date to allow for further talks to resolve a pay dispute.

The controllers will, however, continue a work to rule.

Prospect and Hial have been working with the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas).

Seven of Hial's 11 airports are affected by the industrial action.

They are Benbecula, Dundee, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh and Wick John O'Groats.

Following a meeting at Acas' offices in Glasgow, Hial said: "Discussions have been productive and Hial has put forward proposals and identified potential funding that requires further work to develop.

"Both sides have agreed to meet again on 24 April 2019 and 3 May 2019."