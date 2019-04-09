Highlands & Islands

Man's body found by police officers south of Inverness

A man's body has been found by police officers south of Inverness.

Police confirmed that the body was discovered in the Dunlichity area on Tuesday afternoon.

A police spokesman said the man was yet to be formally identified but the family of missing man William McDougall, 54, had been informed.

Mr McDougall was reported missing on Monday morning.