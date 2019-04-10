Highlands & Islands

A9 tractor took 'evasive action' after transporter incident

  • 10 April 2019

The driver of a tractor was forced to take evasive action to avoid a fully-laden car transporter as it overtook a car towing a caravan on the A9.

Police have appealed for information on the incident, which happened near Kingussie in the Highlands at about 12:40 on Sunday.

The lorry transporting the cars was travelling north.

The tractor driver said he was forced to steer his machine on to the road verge during the incident.

Police Scotland said: "Officers are appealing to anyone with information to come forward, including the driver of the tractor."

