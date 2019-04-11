Image copyright Getty Images Image caption SSEN is planning a temporary power outage to allow for repairs to damaged poles

Two electricity poles are to be replaced on a powerline in the Highlands after they were found to have been damaged by lightning strikes.

The poles between Lochinver and Ullapool are to be repaired next week.

SSE Networks said power to local properties will have to be turned off so that the repairs can be carried out safely.

The company said owners of the affected properties will be told in advance of the date of the planned outage.

The damage to the poles was spotted during a routine inspection of SSEN's network.

A helicopter is being used to check the electricity network in the wider area for any issues.