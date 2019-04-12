Highlands & Islands

Climbers rescued from Skye's Cuillin Ridge

  • 12 April 2019
Video footage has been released showing the rescue of two climbers who got stuck at almost 3,000ft (914m) on a narrow ridge.

The men were attempting to traverse the Cuillin Ridge in the Isle of Skye when they became cragfast, unable to move in any direction.

Stornoway Coastguard helicopter was sent to the scene and winched the climbers from the ridge.

They were then passed into the care of Skye Mountain Rescue Team.

The alarm was raised at 17.30 on Friday 5 April and the men were uninjured.

