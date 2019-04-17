Image caption MV Isle of Lewis had been stuck at Castlebay pier

An island's mainland ferry link has been restored several days after a mechanical breakdown disrupted services.

Bad weather had hampered repairs to Barra's MV Isle of Lewis after it developed a fault at the weekend.

The vessel, which had been blocking relief services from getting in or out of Castlebay pier, was due to sail Wednesday.

Local Councillor Donald Manford blamed the problem on CalMac's ageing fleet.

He welcomed investment which had increased services in recent years but said "historic neglect of the fleet is the basic cause of the pressures being put on vessels".

He said: "They are getting older and are having to work harder.

"That is placing a great deal of stress on the existing services."

People travelling between Barra and the mainland had faced an alternative route via Eriskay and then on to Lochboisdale,

A service update by CalMac read: "Local repairs to MV Isle of Lewis have been concluded to allow her to leave Castlebay pier and go to sea to allow MV Clansman into Barra.

"Following successful repairs, MV Isle of Lewis will operate today, (Wednesday 17 April) departing Castlebay at 13:45 arriving in Oban at 18:30. Then departing Oban 19:00 arriving Castlebay 23:45."