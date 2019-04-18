Image copyright RNLI Image caption The spot where the boat sank in Oban harbour

A fishing boat has sunk in Oban harbour just a short distance from the town's lifeboat station.

An RNLI boat with seven crew was sent at 05:23 to the Railway Pier but was unable to save the vessel. There was no one onboard.

A second fishing vessel tied alongside the sunken boat was moved to save it from damage.

Coastguards teams used anti-pollution booms to minimise the impact of diesel and oil leaking into the water.