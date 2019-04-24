Firefighters tackle serious wildfire on Skye
- 24 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters are tackling a serious wildfire on the Isle of Skye.
The blaze has affected heath land and forestry plantations near the Edinbane windfarm at Struan.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the blaze at 10:55.
A spokesman said: "Operations Control mobilised six fire engines to the Struan area of the island.
"Firefighters remain on the scene, working to extinguish the fire."