Image copyright Anna Chouler

Firefighters are tackling a serious wildfire on the Isle of Skye.

The blaze has affected heath land and forestry plantations near the Edinbane windfarm at Struan.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the blaze at 10:55.

A spokesman said: "Operations Control mobilised six fire engines to the Struan area of the island.

"Firefighters remain on the scene, working to extinguish the fire."