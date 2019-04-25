Image copyright McCourt family Image caption Bernard McCourt was a former teacher at Alness Academy

A man who died after his car was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A9 in Easter Ross has been named by police.

Bernard McCourt, 63, from Alness, was the sole occupant of the Fiat Bravo involved in the crash which happened at about 08:10 on Wednesday.

His family said the former teacher was "a much-loved husband, father and grandfather".

The driver of the lorry was treated for injuries at the scene.

The collision happened near Alness, near the A9's junction for Milnafua. Police have appealed for witnesses.

'Great pride'

Mr McCourt's family said: "He was very well known in the local community having worked at Alness Academy for many years, taking great pride in teaching generations of children in technology, maths and computing.

"We would like to thank everyone who has sent us messages of sympathy, your kind words mean a lot to us.

"Our family is deeply saddened by this sudden loss."

Sgt Alasdair Mackay, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts are with Mr McCourt's family and friends at this time.

"Our investigation into the collision remains ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision or could have dashcam footage to come forward as soon as possible."