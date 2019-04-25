An Army corporal sold his £22,000 car the day after police detected him driving at 153mph, a court has heard.

A sheriff told James Callaghan, 26, of Newcastle upon Tyne, he would have had the BMW M1 forfeited if he had kept it.

Callaghan had earlier admitted to driving dangerously at a lesser speed of 143mph on the A9 near Kincraig on 30 May last year.

He was fined £6,000 and been banned from driving for two years at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Callaghan, who sold his car for £14,000, had faced a potential maximum fine of £10,000 for the offence.

The court was told that police equipped with a laser gun detected Callaghan at about 22:15.

Fiscal depute Roderick Urquhart said that officers initially lost sight of Callaghan but caught up with him when he slowed down for a car ahead of him.

Sheriff Gary Aitken described Callaghan's driving as "idiotic".