Image copyright Steven McKenna Image caption Glencoe Mountain is one of Scotland's five mountain snowsports resorts

Ski Scotland says the number of skier days for all five of Scotland's mountain snowsports resorts for the 2018-19 season was 54,481.

It said this was marginally up on 2016-17, a season regarded by the industry as its worst.

A lack of snow and mild weather posed huge challenges to the industry during the most recent season.

Ski Scotland chairman Andy Meldrum said the Lecht in Aberdeenshire was the season's "winner".

He said the Lecht had a "pretty good" 2018-19, benefitting from some of the best of the season's snowfalls.

The other four mountain resorts are Glencoe Mountain, Nevis Range Mountain Experience, Glenshee Snowsports Centre and Cairngorm Mountain.

Earlier this week, Glencoe and Cairngorm reported having had a poor 2018-19 due to the weather.

In 2016-17, there were 54,000 skier days across all five centres.

A skier day means one person who skis or snowboards on one day. Many of the same people return to the slopes several times during the season.

Other seasons have had skier days running to six figures. Among them was the 2012-13 season with a total of 290,996 skier days and there were 235,303 in 2013-14 when Scottish centres had deeper snow than some Alpine resorts.

In 2010, skiing was still possible at Cairngorm, near Aviemore, until midsummer in June.

The 2017-18 season also had plenty of snow and snowsports were possible into May.