Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The road cycling race become an annual event in the Highlands

Sunday saw thousands of cyclists take part in the Loch Ness Etape.

Photographers Paul Campbell and Reuben Tabner captured some of the action.

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The event has been held since 2014

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Sunday's etape benefitted from fine, dry weather

Image copyright Reuben Tabner Image caption Most of the course is held on roads close to the shores of Loch Ness

Image copyright Reuben Tabner Image caption The event involves a distance of 66 miles (106km)

Image copyright Reuben Tabner Image caption Thousands of people enter the etape each year

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Riders crossing the finish line in the sunshine in Inverness

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Alison Leitch and Lewis Macfarlane were the fastest female and male riders

