Man charged after taxi driver robbed in Stornoway
- 29 April 2019
Police say a 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with the robbery of a taxi driver.
The incident happened in Stornoway, in Lewis, on the evening of 2 April.
Police Scotland said extensive inquiries had been made following the robbery.
The taxi driver, who is in his 70s, was unhurt but left shaken.